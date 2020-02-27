🔥Bella and Gigi Hadid, Demi Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow and more attend Harper's Bazaar gala to kick off Paris Fashion Week🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Stars including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Demi Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow and Alexa Chung attended the opening of the Harper’s Bazaar Exhibition in Paris on Wednesday night.

Hosted at the Musee des Arts Decoratifs, celebrities over for Paris Fashion Week arrived in their best ball gowns and black tie numbers.

Supermodel duo Gigi and Bella Hadid arrived in complementary black and white outfits. With both choosing looks with a strong sense of structure, Gigi wore a white maxi jacquard coat with a high necked collar paired with white graphic eyeliner.

(Getty Images)

Her sister Bella wore a trippy black and white graphic dress with sharp padded shoulders and a black handbag.

Earlier in the day, the pair both walked at Lanvin’s Autumn/Winter 2020 show and are expected to walk at more shows over the week.

(Getty Images)

Demi Moore also attended, wearing an ombre Dior Haute Couture gown which featured unusual mesh detail that covered her arms and decolletage.

(Getty Images)

She and the Hadids stopped for a picture on the stairs of the museum.

(Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow also attended the Harper’s Bazaar Gala, where she wore a floral and feathered gown with velvet heels.

It was a big change from the outfit she wore on her flight to Paris, as the star shared a picture of herself in a high tech hygiene mask on the plane amidst coronavirus fears.

(Getty Images)

A number of stars have been turning to vintage haute couture pieces including Janelle Monae, who wore a striking vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress.

Featuring dramatic fringed hems and a striped pattern, her outfit was a fun breath of fresh air on the blue carpet.

(Getty Images)

Next in Fashion host Alexa Chung proved her sartorial expertise, wearing a pink and white pleated gown with a front bow detail.

(Getty Images)

Burlesque legend Dita Von Teese and her iconic red lipstick were also in attendance, wearing a black asymmetrical cut out gown with long black gloves. She accessorised with diamonds and a glittering lizard brooch.

(Getty Images)

Victoria’s Secret angel Leomie Anderson was a vision in violet, as she wore a bold purple trench dress with a leg split.

(Getty Images)

She also shared Instagram stories from inside the gala, which featured personalised place settings.

She shared pictures from her table, which she hailed the “best table ever” as she was seated alongside Monae, celebrity stylist Luxury Law, Dita von Teese and Diane von Furstenburg.

(Instagram / @leomieanderson)

Model Natasha Poly also attended in a striking pink deconstructed suit, alongside Balmain designer Olivier Roustieng.

(Getty Images)

Stranger Things star Joe Keery panicked the Internet again as he debuted a brand new hairstyle.

Keery, whose Stranger Things character Steve Harrington is beloved for his flowing 80s-tastic hair, showed up with new blonde highlights alongside his girlfriend Maika Monroe.

(Getty Images)

Others to attend included supermodel Alek Wek, designers including Tommy Hilfiger, Christian Louboutin and Maria Grazia Chiuri and Bryanboy.

The Harper’s Bazaar Gala was held to celebrate the launch of a new exhibit, which takes a look at the many covers of Harper’s Bazaar over the years.

The event was hosted by the US publication’s editor-in-chief Glenda Bailey, who was seen taking pictures with guests throughout the evening. Nile Rodgers from Chic also performed.