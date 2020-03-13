The past, as someone mentions near the start of Julian Fellowes’s reassuringly familiar costume drama, is a strange country.

L P Hartley also said that in The Go-Between in 1953, though he used “foreign” rather than “strange”. That’s fine, because to have someone quoting a 1953 novel in a drama set around the battle of Waterloo would imply time travel or spooky prescience, neither of which are Fellowes hallmarks.

In his world, no matter what the time, it is always 1953, and everything is about English manners and the everyday travails of decent middle-class folk as they try to climb the up escalator, politely, while suffering the slings and arrows of outrageous posh people.

In a show which is most definitely not designed to be the new Downton Abbey, our meritocratic mountaineers are the Trenchards, James (Philip Glenister, firing up the horse-drawn Quattro) and Anne (Tamsin Greig), who get to mingle with their superiors on account of James’s success as a spiv, supplying the army during the Napoleonic wars, and then moving into construction, working with “the great Thomas Cubitt” in the construction of “that spangled city for the rich”, Belgravia.

Tamsin Greig and Robert Glenister star in Fellowes’ Downton follow-up (CARNIVAL FILMS PRESENTS FOR ITV)

What happens? Meals, mostly. Dinner is rudely interrupted by the battle of Waterloo, but it’s over before dessert. “We’ve done it,” James says, “Napoleon’s on the run.”

This historic advance leads directly to the invention of afternoon tea, a revolutionary idea which allows posh ladies to mutter “rhubarb” before beating a retreat at the approach of a woman of lower standing. The Duchess who invents this calamity calls it “the pick-up putdown tea”.

“It feels strange to eat at this time,” says a duchess (possibly the same one: they all look alike), “but I suppose we shall still want dinner when it comes.”

In between all these cakes there is a ball, some gay Gordons, and a modest cull of aristocrats.

There is a love story, brutally truncated, which allows some social fluidity, though Anne is aware of the danger of castles in the air, and of drawing rooms in Belgravia. James is less sensitive to propriety. He enters every door like Kramer on Seinfeld, and so is more put down than picked up.

Belgravia airs on Sunday March 15, ITV at 9pm