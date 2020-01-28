🔥Belfast Telegraph Business Awards with Ulster Bank launched🔥







awards pic

Entries are open from today in the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2020 in partnership with Ulster Bank.

The awards programme culminates in a glittering awards ceremony hosted by BBC journalist Mark Simpson on April 30 at Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Mark Crimmins, the head of Ulster Bank in Northern Ireland, said the awards were “part of the fabric of the local economy”.

And the range of categories is even bigger, with 15 in total including the special awards of Lifetime Achievement and Outstanding Business of the Year.

This year brings the addition of the new categories of Best Large Company and Agri-food Company of the Year.