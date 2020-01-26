🔥Belfast paedodophile hunter Kenny Abbott denies claims he is a child abuser🔥







Kenny Abbott

A self-styled hunter of paedophiles has vehemently denied rumours he is a child abuser himself.

Kenny Abbott (46) is the founder and organiser of Nonce Catchers NI, one of the most prolific paedophile-hunting groups in Northern Ireland, but has recently found himself embroiled in online accusations of child abuse.

Rumours circulated on social media that Mr Abbott abused a 15-year-old child in 2012, but the prolific paedo-hunter has hit out at those behind the claims.

Speaking exclusively to Sunday Life, he said: “My head is all over the place at the minute, my head is wrecked with all these allegations coming up again. This was all cleared up years ago.

“I’m concerned about my own safety after all this has come back up again. These are false allegations and I am innocent. I have never raped anybody; I cannot express enough how innocent I am.

“I will do any lie detector test to prove it; I’ve been screaming out for a lie detector to make sure everybody knows I never touched anybody like that. We were going to go on Jeremy Kyle but the subject matter wasn’t deemed appropriate.

“All this is made worse by the fact I was raped three times as a child – to be accused like this is devastating.