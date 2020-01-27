🔥Belfast council gives go-ahead for £60m revamp of historic Smithfield area🔥







Smithfield Market in Belfast today An artist’s impression of what it will look like after the proposed regeneration

Plans for a major regeneration of the Smithfield Market area, one of the most neglected parts of the centre of Belfast, have been finalised at City Hall.

During Belfast City Council’s latest planning committee meeting, the majority of councillors agreed to a £60m investment on the site of vacant lands at the existing car park bounded by Winetavern Street, Gresham Street and North Street.

Last June the committee made an initial resolution to back the proposal, but matters were delayed for approval from the Department for Infrastructure – which eventually replied to say its approval was not required.

There was further delay because the application was contrary to the views of the Department for Communities Historic Environment Division, a statutory consultee.

The project in what was once a thriving hub of trade was finally given the go-ahead at last Thursday’s meeting.

The director of planning and building control will finalise the wording of conditions.

The council report said: “The mix of office, retail and workshops will add to the diversity of the city centre whilst bringing much needed regeneration of this area.”

The plan involves the refurbishment of the listed Butcher’s Building, and the erection of four new buildings, heights varying between three and nine storeys.”

The report also states that the proposals will comprise basement level car parking, ground floor retail/restaurant/coffee shop/workspace uses, with Grade A and Small and Medium Enterprise offices above.

There will be new pedestrian access from Gresham Street and Winetavern Street.

The new buildings will be called The Mill, Sawtooth Studios, as well as a new Gresham Street building and a major extension to the Butcher’s Building.

They will surround a new public square called The Yard.

Around half the space being created will be dedicated to office use, catering for around 1,500 people.

A four-day public event was held last year as part of the consultation process.

Bywater Properties and Ashmour Developments are behind the 260,000 sq ft project, which will create 650 jobs during construction.

Patrick O’Gorman, principal of Bywater Properties, said earlier: “It was imperative that we took on board the feedback and input from the people that know this area best, and we believe this has been a vital factor in our successful planning application.

“Having gone through this process we are hopeful we will receive a similarly positive outcome from the Department for Infrastructure when they review the project.”

“The approved scheme will allow for a mix of independent, eclectic businesses at Smithfield, creating a community that will benefit the immediate area and Belfast as a whole,” Mr O’Gorman added.

Construction is expected to begin this year.

Belfast Telegraph