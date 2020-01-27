🔥”Being Sent Back To Delhi”: Bhim Army Chief Detained In Hyderabad🔥

Chandrashekhar Azad has become one of the most prominent faces of anti-CAA protests in the country.

Hyderabad/ New Delhi:

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was detained in Hyderabad last evening ahead of a planned protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, said this morning that he was “being sent back to Delhi”. He also claimed that his supporters were thrashed by cops before he was detained.

“Tyranny is at all-time high in Telangana…. First, our people were beaten with sticks and then I was arrested. Now, they are sending me to Delhi,” he wrote in Hindi. Tagging Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s office, he further wrote: “Bahujan Samaj won’t forget this humiliation… I will be back soon.”

Chandrashekhar Azad and a few supporters were on their way to the Crystal Garden in Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam to address a protest rally when they were taken into custody, news agency IANS reported. They were later taken to Bolaram police station, it added.

The 33-year-old leader was “detained under Section 151 because permission was not granted for the public protest,” Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar told NDTV. This particular provision of the Indian Penal Code allows police to detain or arrest anybody who is likely to “disturb public peace”.

He had sent out a Twitter alert regarding his detention 15 minutes before reports finally emerged on news agency platforms. “Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has been detained by the Hyderabad police,” the post read.

Chandrashekhar Azad’s detention comes barely 10 days after his release on bail from Tihar Jail on January 16. He was arrested on charges of inciting a crowd to take up an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest in the national capital’s Daryaganj area last month.

Bhim Army Chief is one of the most visible faces of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act agitation. He has not toned down his attacks on the controversial law even after his release from prison, subject to certain conditions.