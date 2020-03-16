🔥Beijing tells Pompeo it is futile to smear China over virus🔥

Posted by — March 16, 2020 in News Leave a reply

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks to the media at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi has told U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by telephone that attempts to smear China’s efforts to control the coronavirus “will not succeed”, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported on Monday.

On the call, Yang told Pompeo that China opposed and condemned U.S. politicians’ efforts to denigrate China’s efforts, and said actions that harmed China’s interests would be retaliated against, according to CCTV.

Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Kevin Liffey

You May Also Like

us.-supreme-court-to-postpone-oral-arguments-amid-coronavirus-concerns

🔥U.S. Supreme Court to postpone oral arguments amid coronavirus concerns🔥

bolsonaro-says-no-legal-room-to-close-brazil-borders-due-to-coronavirus

🔥Bolsonaro says no legal room to close Brazil borders due to coronavirus🔥

duterte-puts-philippines-under-quarantine,-says-‘we-are-in-the-fight-of-our-lives’

🔥Duterte puts Philippines under quarantine, says ‘we are in the fight of our lives’🔥

starbucks-shifts-to-‘to-go’-format-in-us.,-canada-as-virus-spreads

🔥Starbucks shifts to ‘to go’ format in U.S., Canada as virus spreads🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *