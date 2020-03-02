🔥Behind the scenes on David Moyes' exhaustive bid to save West Ham from relegation🔥

David Moyes and his staff have been working around the clock to plot West Ham’s route out of relegation trouble and implement his long-term plan for the club.

The Hammers boss and his coaching staff, last month bolstered by the arrivals of Kevin Nolan and Paul Nevin, have been clocking in at the club’s Rush Green training ground around three hours before their work with the players out on the pitches begins.

Once training is done Moyes and his lieutenants spend the afternoon and most of the evening pouring over footage of training sessions, previous games and upcoming opposition to seek out the finest of advantages in their battle against the drop.

Moyes has decided to base himself in a different hotel to the Canary Wharf suite in which he stayed during his last stint at the club, this time opting for something far closer to the London Stadium, where he continues his work late into the night after leaving Rush Green.

It is not rare for managers to throw themselves into their work in such a fashion, but Moyes is seemingly giving everything to back up his vow to give the West Ham board no choice in making sure his stay at the club well exceeds his previous six month stint.

Their relegation fight was handed quite the boost on Saturday with a first Premier League win since New Year’s Day coming over Southampton to lift the Hammers out of the bottom three. They are only clear on goal difference, however, meaning the hard work must continue.

Since his return to east London, Moyes has been clear that results must come before any plans can be laid out into the summer and beyond – but his vision for the club is clear.

In Pictures | West Ham vs Southampton | 29/02/2020

Instead of glamour signings, the Scot wants to add young and hungry talent to his ranks; players with a point to prove in the Premier League and a desire to learn. He need look no further than Jarrod Bowen for an example of that working on Saturday.

West Ham did benefit from facing rather meek opposition against the Saints, but a plan is beginning to emerge under Moyes. For it to really take hold there will need to be more late nights, more days off spent back in work and perhaps a touch of luck.