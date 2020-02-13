🔥Before Rory Stewart comes over for a kip I'd like to remind him that a Londoner's personal space is sacred🔥

Say hola! to Ola, the latest ride-sharing — or should that be ride-hailing? — app to enter a market that’s already bumper to bumper around the M25. Uber you already know; it is currently appealing against TfL’s decision not to renew its London permit. You may also be familiar with Bolt (formerly Taxify); Kabbee which applies new tech to old-style minicabs; Kapten, which boasts the best passenger-safety standards, and Rory Stewart, a London Mayoral candidate offering drunk Londoners piggyback rides home after a night out, in exchange for a selfie posted with #ComeRideWithRory.

Only joking. No piggybacks from Rory — not yet, anyway — and the real apps have so far limited their attention-grabbing antics to competing over green credentials. How many electric cars do they have in their fleet? Will they be switching off for Earth Hour in March? Are they aiming to be carbon neutral by 2030 or before? All these have come to the forefront because the major environmental claim once made for ride-sharing apps — the idea that carbon emissions would be drastically reduced if strangers would only carpool — has been quietly dropped. If you’re lucky enough to live within London’s shrinking UberPool catchment area, you may have noticed the fare discount recently dropped from 25 per cent to 15 per cent.

I gather in some other, less crowded cities, the “sharing” has been more successful (disclaimer — I gather this mostly from those episodes of LA-set TV show Insecure, when Issa was working as a Lyft driver). Not here, though. A few years ago the Journal of Cross-Cultural Psychology published research which found that Britons prefer standing about a metre away from strangers. Only last month the London-based Leonardo Hotels group created an inflatable “personal space” jacket in response to the finding that of the 3.5 million Brits who’ve never visited London, 21 per cent cited “too busy and imposing on personal space” as their reason.

A Londoner’s personal space is sacrosanct, partly because it’s so often subject to invasion. The Central line is bad enough, but what about those extreme close-up video diaries favoured by campaigning politicians and awkwardly online people looking to build a profile? You can be peacefully scrolling, when suddenly, someone is in your face, close enough for you to examine their cavities, complaining about parking regulations. Surely the whole point of paying premium for a journey is that you don’t have to share it with a shouty City boy or a close-talking tourist? Hence the “ride-hailing” rebrand. See also the quaintly named Airbnb which is almost never used to book an actual airbed in a stranger’s living room. Because, who would want that?

Rory Stewart (PA)

Who, apart from London independent mayoral candidate Rory Stewart? He really has launched #ComeKipWithMe, an initiative to “get out and understand the realities on the ground” by inviting himself round to yours to sleep over, and this time I’m not kidding.

London may be open, but our car doors, front doors and DMs remain firmly shut to that malarky. No thank-you, not today.

Let’s get to the root of this hair prejudice

Attending primary school in Hackney in the Nineties was a very Caribbean experience. We sang old calypso songs in morning assembly and there was no breaktime too overcast for a limbo contest.

Well, those glory days are over, as I inform any Hackney-come-lately unfortunate enough to get within earshot. One Hackney school has just paid out £8,500 in an out-of-court settlement, after repeatedly sending pupil Ruby Williams home for breaching the rule that “Afro-style hair must be of reasonable size and length”, yet they admit no fault.

As Emma Dabiri explains in her book Don’t Touch My Hair, this notion of “reasonable” appearance isn’t neutral, it’s informed by narrow Eurocentric beauty standards, internalised by people of all hair types, over centuries. How is it fair that one kid can roll out of bed and straight into the day’s lessons, while another has to spend hours wrestling with a hair straightener or risk chemical burns with a relaxant?

I lost countless study hours waging war against my hair’s natural texture. How I wish I’d been brave like today’s young curly heroes and redirected that energy to fighting dumb, discriminatory rules instead. Free your hair and your mind will follow.

* Look, I’ve no interest in reigniting that fraught Nineties’ argument: “Who’s the funniest one in Friends?” (it’s Ross), but those who’ve come to the correct conclusion (it’s still Ross) will want to check out Sky’s new sitcom, Intelligence set in GCHQ in which David Schwimmer is Ross-level funny alongside co-star and writer-creator Nick Mohammed. Or you can just continue your nightly vigil at The Best Kebab Shop on Stoke Newington Road, which has a signed snap of Schwimmer on the wall, in hopes of bumping into him on a takeaway run. Either way you’re winning.

