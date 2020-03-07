Before injury exam, Munoz flew home, left team without notice, so Cardinals released him

JUPITER, Fla. — In a bizarre twist to the Cardinals’ competition for a spot on the bench, Yairo Munoz bolted the team without notice, flew home to the Dominican Republic, and left the Cardinals unsure when, of if, he would return.So they made the decision for him Saturday morning.The Cardinals gave Munoz, their utility infielder the previous two years, his unconditional release, allowing him to become a free agent. It is unclear where that leaves Munoz as far as interest from other teams because he went AWOL before he had a hamstring injury examined by the Cardinals. The move leaves the Cardinals with an open spot on the 40-man roster, and it gives an open avenue for players like Tommy Edman, Brad Miller, and prospect Edmundo Sosa to secure or compete for roles on the 26-man roster.Manager Mike Shildt called Munoz’s departure and lack of communication with the team “baffling.””More opportunities were going to come Yairo’s way with the extra (spot) on the bench,” Shildt said. “He was going to see more opportunities. I wish him the best. I wish I had a better explanation. It’s been baffling.”This story will be updated.

