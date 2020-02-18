25th from 6 p.m. to Midnight? The public opening will be 2 weeks later. Michael Beffa’s son Paul will be running the place. There’s more info at beffas.com. Be careful as some of it is about the summer 2019 opening they had hoped for, but there ‘s current stuff under Winter 2020.With a 113-year history, Beffa’s was a popular hangout spot for power brokers and celebrities alike.The restaurant was famous for being signless, as well as its cafeteria style dining. As Post-Dispatch columnist Bill McClellan wrote: “Eventually, the fact that there was no sign became part of the fabric of the place. You knew about it or you didn’t.”It opened as a saloon in 1898, and served its last meal in May 2011.

The system of trails and shelters that escaped slaves used to flee the South before the Civil War is the subject of the tours, starting on Feb. 29.

Jeff Small, charged with methamphetamine possession in 2018, worked at KSDK from 1993 to 2012. He recently finished a court-mandated drug program.

She spent two years at KMOV after stints in Indiana, California and mid-Missouri.

St. Louis came in at No. 10, out of the largest 100 U.S. cities, in a list comparing average home prices. The cost here averages out to $165,000.

The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws gave Missouri Gov. Mike Parson a “C,” while Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker earned an “A.”

Sandi Swift will be grand marshal of the Ancient Order of Hibernians’ 37th annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. Others will be lauded at March 6 banquet.

Last run for St. Louis Car Co.’s ‘R-42’ set for Wednesday. New York once had about 400 STL-built cars on its subway line; most were retired in 2006-2009.

