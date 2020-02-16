🔥Beckham family hits the London Fashion Week FROW for Victoria Beckham's AW20 show🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

David Beckham, plus Cruz, Harper and Romeo turned out to support Victoria Beckham on the front row of her AW20 fashion show in London on Sunday morning.

The family is a regular fixture on the FROW when the designer debuts a new ready-to-wear collection, though Victoria and David’s eldest son Brooklyn was unable to attend this year as he’s travelling.

Before hitting the show, David shared a shot of his ‘babies’ looking stylish in an array of designer looks.

(Getty Images)

Cruz, who turns 15 this week, wore a Dior logo sweater, Harper Seven a printed dress, Romeo a pair of white corduroy trousers and grey pattered hoodie, while father David turned out in a dark grey suit.

(Getty Images)

Beckham sat next to family friend and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and the pair were seen chatting and smiling before the show began. On the other side, Romeo was seated next to British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

In show notes released on Instagram ahead of the collection launch, Victoria Beckham said her AW20 offering was all about ‘refinement and rebellion’ – playing with a range of silhouettes to be ‘subversive yet sophisticated’.

The looks included an array of failsafe Victoria Beckham loose-fitting black and navy dresses, along with tailored trousers and blouses in plaid and mustard.

As the show closed, she popped out in a pair of tailored trousers and white shirt to take a bow.