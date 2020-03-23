🔥Beauty salon boss guilty of slapping wife over her affair🔥

A beauty salon boss slapped his wife across the face in a row over her affair with their kickboxing instructor, a court was told.

Sebastian Rubens Nabeth, 42, told his wife Elaine Nabeth, 48, “you deserved that” after attacking her in the bathroom of their £715,000 apartment in Southfields.

Ms Nabeth, a former City worker, told Wimbledon magistrates: “He drew his hand back and slapped me hard on the cheek. I was completely shocked.

“My face was quite swollen and it was stinging and I reacted with a scream.”

She told magistrates her marriage had already broken down at the time of the assault on December 4 last year.

Elaine Nabeth outside Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court (Tony Palmer)

While Ms Nabeth admitted to the affair with her kickboxing instructor, she denied her husband’s claims of affairs dating back five years.

“He was very insecure and jealous throughout the marriage,” she said. “Financially he looked after me but he was an emotional bully.

“He tracked my phone and my Oystercard journeys.”

Nabeth was arrested outside his business, Sebastien Salon in Kensington. He denied attacking his wife and suggested she had slapped herself to frame him.

Magistrates rejected his claims that his wife had hit herself and then taken a picture of her reddened cheek.

The estranged couple are now involved in divorce proceedings after 18 years together.

Nabeth was freed on bail after being convicted of assault, and must return to court for sentencing on April 24.

He has been banned from visiting the family home or contacting their young son.