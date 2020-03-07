🔥Beauty and the Beast prequel with Gaston and LeFou coming to Disney Plus🔥

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 02: Josh Gad and Luke Evans arrive at the world premiere of Disney’s new live-action “Beauty and the Beast” photographed in front of the Swarovski crystal wall at the El Capitan Theatre on March 2, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Swarovski) Luke Evans and Josh Gad will star in the upcoming Beauty and the Beast prequel about Gaston and LeFou coming to Disney Plus!Are you one of the Beauty and the Beast fans who wondered about Gaston and LeFou’s history before the events of the classic tale? If so, you’re in luck!According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, a Beauty and the Beast prequel series that focuses on Gaston and LeFou’s past is already in the works at Disney Plus.If that’s not enough good news, this is better!Luke Evans and Josh Gad are also set to return as the character they played in the live action Beauty and the Beast that premiered in 2017.According to the report, Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis, best known for their work on ABC’s Once Upon A Time, lead the creative team behind the upcoming limited series on Disney Plus. It will consist of six episodes.Because this project is so early in development, we don’t know a lot about the story yet. We know all about Gaston’s adventures from his bragging in the movie, but I’m sure we’re going to get something a little different.Obviously, this is a huge production. I can’t believe that it’s actually happening, but Disney Plus is the perfect streaming service for this show. I’m sure a movie would have done okay in theaters, though.This has so much potential, and it could open the door to other prequels, sequels and spinoffs of Disney classics. We’re already seeing how well these projects are doing with Marvel and Star Wars with The Mandalorian and the buzz for The Falcon and Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, and others.It’s probably going to be a while until we find out when the Beauty and the Beast prequel is coming to the streaming service. It’s probably going to be a while, based on how long it’s taking to see some of the other Disney Plus shows.You can watch both Beauty and the Beast movies on Disney Plus right now. You might recall when the live action version was available to stream on Netflix, but unfortunately, the film left Netflix in 2019.We’ll be sure to let you know more news about this series as we find out.