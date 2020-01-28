🔥Beautiful lost railways brought back to life🔥

With the Government planning to restore British rail services lost in the 1960s to Beeching’s axe, Anthony Lambert considers how other closed lines have been given a new lease of life

Cycling the 93-mile (150km) Otago Central Rail Trail through the heart of New Zealand’s South Island was a ­revelation. Quite apart from the perfect pace to appreciate the landscape and the frequent stops to chat to people from a dozen countries, it made me realise how local activism can save an area on its beam ends. I met some of the women who had galvanised enough political and financial support to create a lifeline for local businesses – B&Bs, cafés, shops, even museums.

So successful has the trail been in halting rural depopulation by attracting tourists to the region that it has become a paradigm for the rest of New Zealand and elsewhere.

I was there researching a book, in which I explore some of the world’s seriously scenic stretches of rail track that are no longer in use – but that can be experienced by bike (as in Otago), by car, by foot, or even on horseback. Each has its own charm and each its own story.