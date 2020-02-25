🔥'Beautiful' Caroline Flack tribute on London Underground whiteboard moves commuters to tears🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Commuters have praised a “beautiful” tribute to Caroline Flack which was shared by workers on the London Underground.

Tributes have been paid to the 40-year-old former Love Island presenter, after she was found dead at her Stoke Newington home earlier this month.

A poem was posted on Sunday by @allontheboard, an account which posts quotes, poems and thoughts across the Tube network.

The message – posted on Sunday to coincide with the Love Island final – said: “As the sun sets on an island of love, you will shine on forever in a paradise above;

“Nobody will forget you, your personality, your walk and your infectious laugh, your departure has left so many hearts broken in half.

“May your ocean be calm, may there be no storm, for eternity may you be happy and the light forever keep you warm;

“May Heaven be as beautiful as you, may you find true peace of mind, there is no solution for our confusion, but, we need to always be kind.”

Touched social media users took to Twitter to react to the poem.

One user said: “Such lovely words and a beautiful tribute to the Queen of Love Island Caroline.”

Another added: “Wow!!! Those words hit me in the heart but they’re beautiful words for a beautiful woman!”

One user said: “Literally crying reading this.”

Another added: “Simply beautiful… who ever writes these thank you for the beautiful messages xxx”

The post has had 1,500 retweets and more than 6,000 likes.

On its Facebook page, All on the Board desribes itself as being the work of “two creative London Underground members of station staff”.

It says their mission is to “bring smiles to the faces of people through their creativity”.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please contact the Samaritans on 116123 (free) or email jo@samaritans.org.