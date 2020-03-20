🔥Bear Grylls has revealed 100 activities for kids to do in the 'great indoors'🔥

Bear Grylls has turned his attention to tackling boredom during the coronavirus outbreak by launching a new initiative designed to encourage children to try new activities and develop new skills.

The survival expert and chief Scout has teamed up with the Scout movement to announce ‘The Great Indoors’ initiative, a collection of more than 100 activities that young people can do to stave-off cabin fever while they are self-isolating.

It comes after Boris Johnson’s announcement that schools across the UK would be closed from today in a bid to stem the spread of Covid-19, and the move will attempt will attempt to keep youngsters both entertained and educated during the extended break.

The scouts have made the games, activities and craft ideas available for free on their website, and each one is designed to have an outcome, for example improving your child’s communication skills or teaching them how to problem solve.

Grylls said the initiative will help children channel their “huge energy in a positive way,” as a “week stuck at home for a family can be as tough as a week in the mountains”.

How to sessions on Facebook Live will take place alongside the resources to help parents, and will be led by Scout ambassadors such as TV naturalist Steve Backshall and Helen Glover, ex-Olympian.

The former soldier said: “Whether you’re climbing Everest, or just trying to make it through to bedtime, a little planning and positive spirit will make all the difference.”

Adding: “It’s not often you’ll find me talking about the great indoors – but this is the exception. Try them out, look after each other, and most of all, make this challenging time a safe and positive time – it’s all state of mind.”

Activities include making origami, twig rafts, lolly stick catapults and leaf animals, while children can also become a “black-out” poet, learn how to use a camera and sending postcards to your future self.

The activities, which can be carried out at home or in the garden, are based on those devised by scout leaders over the years.

Three activities to do with your children

Storm in a teacup

This activity teaches children about how tornadoes work, by asking them to pour water, sand and washing up gel in a jar and shaking it to create their own mini tornado​.

​The leafy hedgehog

This activity teaches children about leaves and hedgehogs, by asking them to collect leaves and gluing them to a hedgehog template to create their own leafy hedgehog.

Be a blackout poet

This activity teaches children about poetry and trying new things by asking them to create poetry using words from old newspapers or magazines.

You can find out the full details here.