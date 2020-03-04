🔥Bear Grylls accidentally bares all during live stream video of him diving into lake naked🔥

Bear Grylls has suffered an unfortunate Instagram live stream fail, accidentally baring all in a video shared with his 3 million followers.

The survival expert, 45, who best known for shows including The Island and Running Wild, shared a live stream of himself jumping into a lake stark naked (as you do).

In the now-deleted post, Grylls gave fans more than they bargained for, as he leapt into the body of water with just his socks on.

MailOnline reports the video was viewable for some time, before being removed from his profile.

TV adventurer Bear Grylls accidentally gave Instagram followers more than they bargained for (Channel 4)

It’s not the first time Grylls has revealed all, either.

The former SAS serviceman famously proposed to his wife Shara Cannings Knight in the buff, telling Piers Morgan in 2014 that he “pulled the ring from my butt cheeks” while in the sea.

He revealed: “She was standing there going ‘What are you doing?’ She was in a towel and a massive Atlantic roller came and I went, ‘will you’ – and it went – took me up the beach.

“I had all the seaweed and I was spinning around, so I tried it again, and in this sort of moment of heavy sedation she said yes.”

He also previously confessed to flashing pal Dermot O’Leary by accidentally sending a personal snap of him skinny dipping to the former X Factor host.

While Grylls messaged his pal, he didn’t realise how much detail the image revealed.

“The thing is with this photograph, I looked at it on my iPhone and when I texted it looked fine, sent it to him.

“And actually if you do blow it up, you can just see the end of what I didn’t realise was visible so – yes, that’s the danger of small screens on iPhones.”

Standard Online has contacted Grylls’ representative for any further comment.