🔥Beanie Feldstein channels character Monica Lewinsky in new issue of The Face🔥

Actress Beanie Feldstein, who starred in Lady Bird and Booksmart, is set to star as former White House intern Monica Lewinsky in Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story series.

Feldstein, 26, spoke to The Face about her obsession with Netflix series Cheer (specifically Jerry), her lifelong love of theatre, and perfecting a British accent for her role in Caitlin Moran’s How To Build A Girl.

She also posed for the magazine dressed like Lewinsky, the former White House intern turned campaigner she’s gearing up to play.

(The Face)

While she “can’t say too much” about the details behind the Lewinsky show, she did say she’s in touch with the real-life Lewinsky, although they are yet to meet in person.

She did say, “I’m super excited to work with her. I mean, it’s fifty times more than ‘super excited,’ but I’m tremendously honoured.”

The actress also opens up about her former Lady Bird castmates, including Little Women superstars Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet.

(The Face)

“I loved [my castmates] and that experience so much, it taught me that all I’ve ever wanted to do is to try to have a similar type of experience with a different story and different people, but with the same love. Watching Saoirse and Timmy [Chalamet] play Laurie and Jo in Little Women was so exhilarating, because you just know they’re gonna work together forever.

“The reason that so many of us [in Lady Bird] have worked together multiple times is because when you find that connective tissue with someone, it’s irresistible.”

Feldstein wore her best ’80s hair for the shoot, looking very Lewinsky indeed.

(The Face)

The previous American Crime Story covered the Versace murder in Miami and starred Darren Criss of Glee fame.

The upcoming show will delve into the impeachment of Bill Clinton in the 90s and will be produced by Lewinsky.

Sarah Paulson will star as Linda Tripp and Clive Owen will play Bill Clinton.