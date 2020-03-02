🔥Be kind to everyone and carry on camping — lessons from my adventure in the Namibian desert🔥

I was above-averagely excited for my 100-mile trek across the Mongolian tundra for Sport Relief. I’d pictured myself pirouetting elegantly across the ice by day, before huddling with Nick Grimshaw for warmth each night. It sounded heavenly. Truth be told, I’d hardly done anything to prepare for the trip apart from watching Frozen with my godchildren. I simply assumed I’d be a little chilly. Even when they wheeled out an ice bath and plonked me into it with BBC Breakfast’s Louise Minchin, it all seemed good fun. It was only when I saw the expectant faces around us that I realised I was supposed to be shrieking like an offended poodle. Instead, I smiled and asked for a magazine and a glass of wine.

I try not to think about things too much in advance, partly because I’m attempting to live in the now and partly because I’m a catastrophist and never think anything will work out. My approach of not worrying came in rather handy when coronavirus moved the whole endeavour to the sweltering Namibian desert, from where I write to you now.

I wasn’t especially troubled about my trek across the desert until I got the memo that we’d be sleeping outside, as I don’t understand tents. I’m all for camping but only when it involves jazz hands and glitter balls. I am currently incarcerated in some hideous tarpaulin sarcophagus, attempting to sleep on a wafer-thin mattress and choking on my own sweat, and can report that it is as appalling as I imagined it would be.

Apart from these Spartan sleeping arrangements, in the lead-up to this challenge I felt entirely relaxed. It was only when interviewers started asking me questions which made it sound like they thought I was going to expire that I felt a moment of nerves.

Nick Grimshaw, who also trekked 100 miles across a lake in Mongolia in aid of Sport Relief (PA)

The whole thing reminded me of questions people would ask while I was on Strictly, such as “So how does it feel to dance in front of 13 million viewers and potentially publicly shame yourself?” Before this trip, various tabloid types tried and failed to eke some kind of apprehension out of me, appearing to actually hope that I might melt or spontaneously combust on what I was picturing as a multi-day beach stroll. People’s supposedly innocent questions barely concealed undertones of “Yes, but don’t you think it will be awful? Don’t you think you might DIE?”.

This is an inexcusable way to speak to people, and my top tip for your mental health is to simply refuse to play along. Any other response only encourages this kind of anxiety-mining and makes life harder for the next person coming along to talk about some upcoming trial.

Attempting to cajole stress out of people who aren’t experiencing any is utterly deranged — not to mention cruel. We all have plenty of perfectly legitimate panicking to be getting on with. Managing to feel calm about anything, ever, should be a cause for grand celebration.

We should never go around putting a brave face on things when we aren’t feeling brave, but nor should we be conscripting others into feeling worse. In a world where the tundra can turn into the desert before you can say “coronavirus”, there is no excuse to incite anxiety. Things don’t have to be terrifying to be interesting, and we should be truly delighted when we see others getting on with life and doing just fine.

Good manners get you through anything

Forty years ago, the wife of an American diplomat was invited to lunch with the late Queen Mother. Everything went perfectly well until the diplomat’s wife made the unforgivable faux pas of speaking to Her Majesty without being spoken to first. “What do you think the most important thing parents can impart to their children?” asked the American. The Queen Mother replied with regal nonchalance: “The answer, of course, is manners. One can cope with any situation if one has manners.”

Apart from her connoisseur’s taste for a decent gin cocktail, I never gave much thought to Her late Majesty. Then I found myself sharing a tent in the Namibian desert with Strictly’s Karim Zeroual. He has the best manners of any person under 30 I’ve ever met. He laughed at my fifth-rate jokes, and was concerned I had everything I needed. He even gave a favourable review of the musicality of my snoring.

Karim Zeroual (PA)

Having spent a few days knee-deep in sand and portable-potty swill, my patience was at a low ebb. The only cure was to spend as much time as possible in Karim’s delightful company. Her late Majesty was right — manners do indeed get you through anything.

Watch your tongues

There’s nothing quite as satisfying as overhearing a conversation between two people speaking a foreign language who think you don’t understand them. Last week on the Tube, one Russian passenger said to another in their native tongue: “That’s the judge from the TV; he’s much fatter and older in real life.” I was going to say something but didn’t have the courage. I just waited for the doors to close and simply said “Spasiba” — thank you.