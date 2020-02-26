🔥BBC's Nick Robinson tested for coronavirus after returning home from holiday in Vietnam and Cambodia🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The BBC’s Nick Robinson has been tested for Covid-19 after returning home from a holiday in southeast Asia.

The Today host said on Wednesday morning that paramedics from the Whittington Health Trust had tested him as part of a “routine precautionry check” on the advice of doctors.

Mr Robinson, who has been on holiday in Vietnam and Cambodia, said he was hoping for results within 48 hours.

It comes after Channel 4 News host Jon Snow said he was self-isolating after travelling to Iran to cover the elections there.

Vietnam has 16 cases of the coronavirus, while Cambodia has one.

Iran reportedly has 95 cases and 11 deaths, but there are fears it could be much worse in the country.

In total, more than 80,000 people across the globe have the illness, and at least 2,700 have died.