The celebrity version of BBC series Race Across The World has been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A statement from a BBC spokeswoman said: “Celebrity Race Across the World involves contestants travelling across a number of different countries, and given that official advice in relation to specific countries is continually changing in line with the spread of Covid-19, Studio Lambert has decided to delay production on this series in consultation with and supported by the BBC.

“We will continue to review all productions on a case-by-case basis following the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England.”

The second season of the original version of the series will air on BBC Two later this month, as production on that season had finished before the spread of coronavirus.

The celebrity spin-off was commissioned last October following the success of the first season.

The show would have followed four celebrities racing around the world with a family member or friends without the use of smartphones, planes or other modern-day travel conveniences.

Last week, Deadline revealed broadcasters such as the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 are reviewing at-risk shows and deciding what to continue with amid the outbreak of the virus.

BBC boss Lord Hall said the broadcaster’s priority is to keep “our services going” if it is hit by coronavirus.

The BBC director-general is being quizzed by MPs hours after the deadline to apply for the role of his successor closed.

