🔥BBC Women giving advice and support to Talk Talk executive taking company to tribunal over equal pay claim  🔥

BBC presenters have given advice and support to a former Talk Talk executive suing the company for gender pay discrimination.

Rebecca Burke was paid £110,000 a year and helped lead Talk Talk’s cyber security programme in the wake of a high-profile data breach, but claims that her four male colleagues in similar roles were paid up to 40 per cent more in salary and 50 per cent more in bonuses.

At a tribunal hearing on Monday, Ms Burke said that Carrie Gracie and Samira Ahmed had reached out and backed her campaign, as she warned that future generations would not want to work at organisations such as the BBC which have been shown to not treat their staff fairly.

“I think it will harm their ability to recruit diverse work forces going forwards because there will be a knowledge of this unfair treatment which will be sitting at the back of their minds,” said Ms Burke.

In support, Carrie Gracie, the BBC’s former China correspondent who was found to have been underpaid, said: “When I went public about unequal pay at the BBC, thousands of women wrote to me from all over the country.

“From their stories I learned two key lessons: first that pay discrimination is more commonplace than any of us would like to think, and second that it can be incredibly hard to put right.