🔥BBC unveils first Noughts & Crosses trailer ahead of hotly-anticipated series launch🔥

The BBC has unveiled the first trailer for their upcoming adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s Noughts & Crosses.

The beloved young adult series depicts an alternate dystopian world in which races are segregated into the black ruling class (the Crosses) and the white underclass (the Noughts).

Following two intertwined characters from the different classes, the series stars newcomer Masali Baduza as Sephy Hadley and Jack Rowan (Peaky Blinders) as Callum McGregor.

The trailer also offers a brief glimpse of rapper Stormzy in his supporting role as newspaper editor Kolawale, a new character created for the show.

“As a diehard fan of Malorie’s novels, being a part of this important show is a dream come true,” Stormzy said last year of his casting.

The series has been filmed in South Africa, and will premiere on BBC One on Thursday, March 5.

Noughts & Crosses was first published in 2001, and was the first in a series of five, with the latest instalment Crossfire being released in August 2019.

Noughts & Crosses author Malorie Blackman (Getty Images)

The television adaptation was first announced back in 2016, with Blackman saying: “I am beyond thrilled that Noughts And Crosses will be dramatised by the BBC – it couldn’t have found a better home.

“Callum and Sephy seem to have meant a lot to readers over the years and I’m excited at the prospect of watching them on my TV.”

The first book was also adapted into a play in 2019.