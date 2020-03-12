Going Out in London Discover

A behind-the-scenes film about the men of The Royal Ballet will be shown on the BBC as part of its new dance season.

In Men in Dance, film-maker Richard Macer will follow male dancers through the different stages of their careers, from youth training to retirement, showing the relentless quest for perfection and the changing nature of male roles as they advance.

The film will show insight into the lives of graduate year students of The Royal Ballet School as they make their next steps, with spotlights on a world-renowned dancer, a principal in recovery from a career-threatening injury and the younger soloists taking the stage and social media by storm.

Director of The Royal Ballet Kevin O’Hare says: “I’m passionate about opening up dance to new audiences.

“Documentary maker Richard Macer has spent a great deal of time shadowing the Company to create a film that reveals the passion, determination, strength and artistry that define the male dancer today and make The Royal Ballet so very special.”

The BBC’s upcoming dance season will also include a programme about choreographer Kate Prince as she prepares for the West End production of Message in a Bottle and a screening of Yuli: The Carlos Acosta Story, following the former Royal Ballet star dancer.