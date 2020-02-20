🔥BBC reporter attacked with cup of hot chocolate by ranting stranger moments before going on air🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A BBC news reporter said she was attacked by a ranting stranger moments before going live on air.

Lauren Moss, who is the broadcaster’s south east political editor, tweeted on Wednesday that she was preparing for a report from Brighton when a person hurled the drink and screamed abuse at her.

“Pretty distressing day in Brighton so far,” Ms Moss said.

“A member of the public threw a cup of hot chocolate at me and screamed abuse about how he hates the BBC, literally moments before I went on air for @bbcsoutheast this lunchtime. Luckily the drink missed my face and hit my coat instead.”

She added: “Someone may not approve of my work or who I work for but I am a journalist just doing my job. Anti-media feeling like this is very concerning for anyone in the industry.”

Hours later she thanked people for their messages of support.

“Luckily I wasn’t hurt, nor was the cameraman, but I was shaken up and it could’ve been worse.

“I think it is important to raise this and discuss it though as a wider issue and concern for all journalists. Thanks again.”

The incident follows reports this week that suggested the Government was considering scrapping the broadcaster’s licence fee.

Downing Street later confirmed that Boris Johnson does not want to scrap “all licence fees” at this stage as he faced Tory backlash over a “vendetta” against the BBC.

A BBC spokesperson told the Standard: “Nothing is more important than the safety of our staff. This has been reported to the police.”

Sussex Police said they are looking into the incident.

In a statement, a spokeswoman said: “Police received a third-party report of an incident which is alleged to have occurred at Royal Pavilion Gardens, Brighton, around 1.30pm on Wednesday 19 February.

“Specifically, an unknown man is reported to have thrown a cup of hot chocolate over a woman.

“Officers have engaged with the informant and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 76 of 20/02.