Football fans can remedy their woe at the Premier League postponement with Mrs Brown’s Boys as Match of the Day is removed from BBC’s broadcast schedules.

The Premier League on Friday confirmed plans to pause the season calendar until April 3 at the earliest as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the globe.

Gary Lineker and the rest of the BBC punditry team will be stood down during the hiatis, including the Match of the Day 2 team, and Brendan O’Carroll’s popular comedy will come into the 10.25pm space on BBC One.

The programme description states “anything could happen… and probably will” so likely matching the thrills and spills of top-flight football action.

Following Agnes Brown’s antics, Clint Eastwood stars in jailbreak thriller ‘Escape from Alcatraz’.

On Sunday, more topical fare as ‘The Heat is On: Sport Relief’ takes the 10.30pm slot vacated by Mark Chapman & Co., followed by 1991 action thriller Point Break.

So, plenty of options for the entire family.