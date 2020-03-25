🔥BBC Radio 1 announces daytime schedule shake-up to limit number of presenters in studio🔥

BBC Radio One will make daytime shows longer to ensure fewer presenters are required in the studio throughout the course of a day during the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be four longer shows between 4am and 7pm rather than the usual five, meaning a small number of presenters will rotate each week.

Adele Roberts will remain on the early breakfast show from 4am to 7am.

Greg James’ breakfast show will now run from 7am to 11am rather than from 6.30am to 10am.

The next slot, from 11am to 3pm, will be taken by Scott Mills and Clara Amfo on alternate weeks.

Nick Grimshaw will then be on air from 3pm to 7pm.

The new schedule will come into effect from March 30 and will remain under review for the foreseeable future, the BBC said.

Aled Haydn Jones, head of programmes at Radio One, said: “In these testing times I’ve made the decision to simplify our schedule to ensure the health of our teams, presenters and the network itself.

“I’m very proud of how the Radio One teams have been able to continue to entertain and inform our audience under such difficult conditions, and we’ll be doing our best to carry on throughout the challenging weeks ahead.”

With additional reporting by Press Association.