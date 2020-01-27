🔥BBC News issues apology for mistakenly airing LeBron James footage in Kobe Bryant tribute🔥

BBC News has issued an apology for mistakenly showing images of LeBron James in tributes to Kobe Bryant.

Basketball legend Bryant was killed aged 41 in a helicopter crash on Sunday, 26 January; his 13-year-old daughter Gianna also died in the crash, which took the lives of all nine people on board.

Kobe and Gianna were on their way to Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, where Gianna was following in the footsteps of her LA Lakers father and attending basketball practice.

News programmes worldwide were devoted to the tragedy – however, BBC News came under fire for showing footage of fellow basketball player LeBron James in their tribute package.

Following a picture of Kobe and Gianna, the Sunday night News At Ten showed footage of James beating Bryan’s career points tally, to become the third highest scoring player in the NBA.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

In tonight’s coverage of the death of Kobe Bryant on #BBCNewsTen we mistakenly used pictures of LeBron James in one section of the report. We apologise for this human error which fell below our usual standards on the programme. — Paul Royall (@paulroyall) January 26, 2020

A day before Bryant’s death, he congratulated James for exceeding his tally of 33,655 points by 12.

It was not explained to viewers why James was being shown on screen, leading to viewers calling out the insensitive mix-up between the two prominent black athletes.

Viewers were also baffled by the error due to James’ name being visible on the back of his jersey.

BBC apologised for their error on air and on social media.

Reeta Chakrabarti said on the show: ‘In our coverage of the death of Kobe Bryant, in one section of the report, we mistakenly showed pictures of another basketball player, LeBron James.

‘We do apologise for the error.’

And 15 minutes after the mistake, BBC News at Six and Ten editor Paul Royall tweeted: ‘In tonight’s coverage of the death of Kobe Bryant on #BBCNewsTen we mistakenly used pictures of LeBron James in one section of the report.

‘We apologise for this human error which fell below our usual standards on the programme.’

Last night’s Grammy Awards were also marked with tributes to LA Lakers legend Bryant, with the show keeping a spotlight on his retired number 8 and 24 jerseys which are hung up in the rafters of the Staples Center.

Lil Nas X wore a Bryant jersey during his Old Town Road performance, while host Alicia Keys gave a powerful speech about the sports legend.

The star said: ‘Here we are together on music’s biggest night, celebrating the artists that do it best. But to be honest with you, we’re all feeling crazy sadness right now.

‘Because earlier today, Los Angeles, America, and the whole wide world lost a hero. And we’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.

‘Right now, Kobe, and his daughter Gianna, and all of those that have been tragically lost today are in our spirits, they’re in our hearts, they’re in our prayers, they’re in this building.’

Keys then performed an a capella rendition of It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday with Boyz II Men.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Ayesha Curry shares heartbreaking tribute to Kobe Bryant as Steph Curry also honours NBA legend

MORE: Crying Demi Lovato restarts Grammys performance as she makes comeback after overdose





