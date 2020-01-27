🔥BBC mocked for airing LeBron James footage in segment about Kobe Bryant’s death🔥

January 26, 2020 | 9: 59pm

The BBC is being widely mocked online for showing footage of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James while airing a segment about the death of Kobe Bryant.

Evening news program “BBC News at Ten” committed the embarrassing gaffe Sunday night — but later apologized and chalked it up to “human error,” according to The Daily Mail.

The clip being distributed online begins by showing Bryant and his daughter Gianna — who both died Sunday morning in a California helicopter crash in Calabasas that killed at least nine.

The footage then cuts to current Lakers great, Lebron James, high-fiving a fellow teammate before draining a layup.

Amid the wrong footage, the reporter continues to talk about Bryant.

“His list of achievements is long. An all-star, an NBA champion and an Olympic gold medalist,” the reporter said.

“He was unashamedly competitive. And he was deeply frustrated when his playing career was cut short by injuries.”

Twitter users were quick call out the mishap.

“Awkward. BBC News at Ten show Lebron James video footage instead of Kobe Bryant…” one user wrote.

Another one said: “Hi @BBCLondonNews you’re showing videos and footage of LeBron James on BBC News at Ten whilst reporting on the death of Kobe Bryant. Shocking.”

BBC apologized for the mistake.

“In tonight’s coverage of the death of Kobe Bryant on BBC News at Ten we mistakenly used pictures of LeBron James in one section of the report,” a statement read.

“We apologise for this human error which fell below our usual standards on the programme.”