🔥BBC boss not ruling out further delay to end of free TV licences for over-75s due to coronavirus🔥

The end of free TV licences for over-75s could be pushed back further due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The BBC has postponed the axing of the universal benefit by two months, ceasing on August 1 instead of June 1, saying the broadcaster has “a vital role to play” in this “uniquely challenging time”.

Asked whether the introduction of means-testing could be pushed back further if the coronavirus crisis is not over by August, BBC director-general Lord Hall told Radio 4’s Today programme that “the phrase is ‘under review’”.

He said: “I think on all of this … we must just keep doing what we think is right each day and keep everything under review.”

His comments come as filming of EastEnders and top BBC dramas were halted amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The broadcaster also unveiled plans for exercise routines for older people, education for young people and “virtual church services”.

Lord Hall said: “We have been making proper decisions to focus on what is our core mission, what we are paid to do for the British public.

“We all need to pull together. We need to use all our available resources to inform, educate and entertain.”

He added: “What we are working through every single day is how we can maintain and sustain those services on behalf of the British public, at a time of unprecedented issues that we are all facing…

“Our other role in all this is to keep the nation entertained, so there will be more box sets.”

Health Check UK Live, on BBC One daytime, will “directly address the concerns of viewers who are in isolation, offering tips on how to keep healthy and happy at home”.

The One Show will be “a consumer programme show for all aspects of the crisis,” including “health and wellbeing advice, keeping fit and healthy eating tips”.​​

Announcing the decision to delay the end of free TV licences, a joint statement from the BBC and the Government said: “Changes to the TV licence for people aged over 75 had been due to come into effect on June 1.

“But during this time we do not want anyone to be worried about any potential change.

“The BBC’s priority over the coming period will be to do everything we can to serve the nation at this uniquely challenging time.”