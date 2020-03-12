Baz Luhrmann has halted production on his Elvis biopic after star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus.

The as-yet-untitled film, in which Hanks plays Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker, went into pre-production on Australia’s Gold Coast at the start of the year and is slated for release in October 2021.

In a statement, Warner Brothers confirmed that the studio is “working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies” and that the “top priority” is “the health and safety of our company members.”

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in the Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus),” a spokesperson said.

“We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come into direct contact with the individual.

“The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.

“The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”

The film also stars Austin Butler as Presley, as well as Maggie Gyllenhaal and Rufus Sewell as the singer’s parents Vernon and Gladys Presley.

In an Instagram post shared earlier today, Hanks, 63, revealed that he and Wilson had been tested for the virus after feeling “tired, like we had colds” and experiencing “body aches” and “slight fevers.”

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive,” he said, adding that they will now be “tested, observed, and isolated” for as long as necessary.

“The Medical officials have protocols that must be followed,” he said. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

He promised that he would “keep the world posted and updated.”

Luhrmann’s film is not the only production to have been affected by coronavirus. Last month, filming for the latest instalment in the Mission: Impossible franchise in Venice was halted after an outbreak in Italy.

The release date for James Bond film No Time To Die has also been pushed back from April to November after “careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical market,” according to producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

It will now hit UK screens on November 12.

Sony Pictures has also postponed the release of Peter Rabbit 2 from March 27 to August.