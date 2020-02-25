🔥Bayern thrash Chelsea 3-0 as Serge Gnabry leaves Blues on brink of Champions League exit🔥

Robert Lewandowski assisted two and scored another as Bayern Munich beat Chelsea to put themselves within touching distance of the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

On a miserable night for Chelsea, which concluded with Marcos Alonso being sent off seven minutes from full-time, they were blown away by Bayern’s attack and lost 3-0.

The scores were level at half-time, but the German champions clicked into gear in the second-half as Gnabry bagged a brace and Lewandowski found the net.

It means Chelsea’s Champions League hopes are hanging by a thread and they must win 4-0 in Germany in next month’s second leg to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Before kick-off, the mood at Stamford Bridge was one of optimism after Saturday’s win over Tottenham and Frank Lampard duly opted to make no changes for this visit of Bayern Munich.

The Chelsea boss hoped his side would pick up where they left off against Spurs, but instead Bayern dominated the first half.

The German champions missed several chances, with Thomas Muller proving the most guilty party as he headed onto the crossbar from six yards out.

In contrast Chelsea offered little going forward, despite Marcos Alonso’s well-saved effort just before half-time, and they were happy to go in level at the break.

The game, however, did not stay level much longer as six minutes into the second half Gnabry opened the scoring.

The German fired home Robert Lewandowski’s cut-back and the striker bagged another assist moments later when he slid in Gnabry again for his and Bayern’s second in three minutes.

Bayern could sense and wanted a third, and they duly got it 14 minutes before the end as Lewandowski got in on the act.

This time it came as Alphonso Davies rampaged down the left with another lung-busting run, before cutting it back for the Poland international.

Chelsea’s miserable night was then confirmed seven minutes from the end as Alonso was sent off after VAR upgraded his yellow card to a red for catching Lewandowski with a stray arm.

2020-02-25T21:53:07.243Z

That’s Chelsea’s worst-ever home defeat in the Champions League since their debut in the competition in 1999.In truth, it could’ve been worse. Nothing to lose now in the second leg at the Allianz Arena.

2020-02-25T21:52:16.873Z

FULL TIME | Chelsea 0-3 Bayern MunichChelsea’s dreams of a Champions League run have been left in tatters after a devastating second half display from the German side.Gnabry (2) and Lewandowski with the goals. Alonso and Jorginho banned for the second leg. A night to forget for Lampard’s men.Photo: AP

2020-02-25T21:48:34.056Z

90 mins: Leon Goretzka replaces Thiago.And with his first touch, the German nearly makes it 4-0… only to see his effort blocked by Lewandowski!Four minutes of added time. Chelsea just want the final whistle now.

2020-02-25T21:46:49.000Z

89 mins: Bayern are passing it around with nonchalance despite Mount’s best efforts to press them.You have to fear for them at the Allianz Arena if it goes like this. Bayern have been superb.

2020-02-25T21:42:28.226Z

85 mins: Gnabry gets a standing ovation from the visiting fans after a superb display.On comes Corentin Tolisso.

2020-02-25T21:41:18.240Z

82 mins: RED CARD! (Alonso – Chelsea)Alonso goes into the book for a nasty elbow on Lewandowski off the ball but VAR is being used here.The referee goes over to the monitor and changes his mind. Red card – and a bad night goes to worse for Chelsea.He will be out of the second leg too.

Photo: Getty

2020-02-25T21:39:41.000Z

81 mins: Brilliant from Boateng.Chelsea win the ball in a 50-50 and it’s 3v3. Abraham hesitates as he advances towards the goal but Boateng makes a fine intervention.

2020-02-25T21:36:53.143Z

78 mins: Mount searches for Willian and it takes a deflection but Boateng makes a fine clearance.

2020-02-25T21:33:44.000Z

73 mins: Pedro replaces Azpilicueta and Chelsea move to a back four.

2020-02-25T21:33:13.336Z

Chelsea 0-3 Bayern Munich | Robert Lewandowski 76’There it is. Awful defending again from Christensen as Davies just hurdles the challenge and the Canadian squares to Lewandowski, who buries it. Game – and tie – over.

Photo: PA

2020-02-25T21:32:07.676Z

73 mins: Where’s the blue shirt!Willian whips in a delightful cross and Abraham should have been on the end of that, but perhaps he’s lacking a bit of sharpness.It’s just not happening tonight for Chelsea.

2020-02-25T21:30:38.606Z

72 mins: Davies is lightning quick – he’s just stormed past Davies on the touchline but his cross lacks accuracy.It would be a big surprise if Bayern don’t add to their two-goal advantage.

2020-02-25T21:27:12.023Z

68 mins: A real chance for Chelsea presents itself when Kimmich plays the ball straight to Mount, but with a rush of blood to his head he shoots from quite a way out and it’s well over the bar.Chelsea could’ve done a lot more with that.

2020-02-25T21:22:45.420Z

65 mins: Blow for Bayern.Coman chases the ball down the touchline and pulls up with a suspected hamstring injury. His night appears to be over.The bad news? Philippe Coutinho is coming on.

2020-02-25T21:19:36.183Z

Simon Collings at Stamford Bridge”Gnabry just loves scoring in London doesn’t he? He scored four at Spurs in October and has another tonight. The finish was excellent too and he has tormented Azpilicueta most of the night – who will be glad to see the back of him.”

2020-02-25T21:19:20.000Z

62 mins: Gnabry should have a hat-trick by now and he turns Willian superbly before striking over, albeit with a deflection.From the corner, Bayern appeal for a penalty after Christensen blocks Muller’s effort.

2020-02-25T21:18:51.756Z

60 mins: Lampard reacts with a double change.Willian and Tammy Abraham replace Barkley and Giroud.The next goal is absolutely crucial in this tie, although it already seems like Bayern have one foot in the last eight.

2020-02-25T21:16:05.126Z

57 mins: Chelsea are playing with three centre-backs but you wouldn’t know it on this evidence.Rudiger and Azpilicueta are caught napping as Gnabry tries to find Lewandowski but the cross is just behind him. This is threatening to get embarrassing now.

2020-02-25T21:11:56.173Z

Chelsea 0-2 Bayern Munich | Serge Gnabry 54’The same two combine and it’s a lovely goal, but Chelsea are being pulled apart so easily at the back. Lewandowski has so much space to slide in Gnabry and he finishes with aplomb. That should be the tie over now.

Photo: AFP

2020-02-25T21:09:06.640Z

Chelsea 0-1 Bayern Munich | Serge Gnabry 51’Azpilicueta will be so frustrated. He slips just as Thiago receives the ball and plays it into Lewandowski, who squares it to Gnabry and he slots home.Bayern lead and no one can say they don’t deserve it.

Photo: AFP

