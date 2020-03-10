🔥Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: Uefa in talks with German authorities over fan attendance amid coronavirus fears🔥

Uefa are in talks with local authorities in Germany amid fears that Chelsea’s Champions League visit to Bayern Munich could be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus.

Reports in Germany on Monday night stated that the game was expected to take place in an empty stadium as governments battle to halt the spread of the virus.

While Tottenham’s visit to Leipzig on Tuesday night will have fans in attendance, Valencia vs Atalanta will be played behind closed doors, as will Wednesday night’s meeting between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund and the clash between Barcelona and Napoli next week.

It was also confirmed on Monday that Wolves’ Europa League tie at Olympiacos would be played in an empty stadium after Greece’s health ministry announced a temporary two-week ban on spectators attending all sporting events.

In Italy, where they had already been playing Serie A games behind closed doors, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Monday that all sport in the country would be postponed until April 3.

In England, clubs are already taking all possible precautions to limit the spread of the virus. Pre-match handshakes have been scrapped, while players are being advised not to pose for photographs or sign autographs for fans before or after matches.

Media were asked to keep a safe distance from players during post-match interviews at some of last weekend’s games.

A number of clubs have begun to restrict access to their training grounds, with all necessary visitors having to provide forms stating whether they have shown symptoms or travelled from any high-risk areas.

In Pictures | Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | 25/02/2020

Following a meeting between Government officials and sports governing bodies in London on Monday, the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said there was “no rationale” for postponing sporting events in the UK, but that discussions were held over how staging events behind closed doors could work if necessary.

Five people have died after contracting the virus in the UK, with more than 300 confirmed cases so far.