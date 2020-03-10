🔥Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Champions League game moved nowadays because of coronavirus🔥

Chelsea’s Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich in a few days will undoubtedly be played nowadays due to coronavirus.

No supporters will undoubtedly be allowed in the stadium for the next leg of the last-16 tie, which Bayern are leading 3-0.

Uefa have experienced talks with local authorities in Munich after the German health minister needed mass gatherings to be cancelled.

Chelsea had sold-out their full allocation of almost 4,000 tickets for the match in Munich, though Bayern have confirmed that fans will undoubtedly be given a complete refund.

While Tottenham’s stop by at Leipzig on Tuesday night is not hit, Valencia’s home game with Atalanta, Paris Saint-Germain versus Borussia Dortmund, and then week’s Barcelona-Napoli match shall all be played nowadays.

Wolves’s Europa League tie at Olympiacos on Thursday is scheduled to be played within an empty stadium within Greece’s two-week spectator ban, although nowadays there are further question marks over that fixture after Olympiacos – and Nottingham Forest – owner Evangelos Marinakis announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Manchester United’s match against LASK Linz may also be held without fans in attendance, likewise the Euro 2020 qualifying play-off between Slovakia and the Republic of Ireland in Bratislava on March 26.

It employs all sport in Italy, including Serie A, was suspended until at the very least April 3.

