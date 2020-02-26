🔥Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski set to miss Chelsea return clash with knee injury🔥

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski will miss the Champions League last-16, second-leg tie against Chelsea next month through injury.

The prolific Polish international started and scored for Hansi Flick’s side during a comfortable 3-0 first-leg victory at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

However, he looks set to be sidelined for the return fixture at Allianz Arena on March 18 after being ruled out for four weeks as the result of a “fracture of the tibia at his left knee joint”.

Bayern said: “After 10 days of being immobilised in plaster, build-up training will begin. The total downtime will be around four weeks.”

