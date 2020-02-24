🔥Bayern Munich squad confirmed for Chelsea Champions League trip🔥

Bayern Munich have confirmed their 19-man travelling squad for Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 clash against Chelsea.

Bundesliga champions Bayern were drawn against Chelsea in the first round of the competition’s knockout stages, with the Blues’ failure to secure top spot in Group H leaving them facing a tough test.

Bayern eased through the group stages with a minimum of fuss, winning six games out of six and beating Tottenham twice, including a 7-2 drubbing of Spurs in north London.

Despite their superb European form, the German giants have sinced changed managers after a poor domestic run cost Niko Kovac his job: Hans-Dieter Flick is in temporary charge until the end of the season, and will be hoping a Champions League run could secure him the job full time.

Flick will be able to call upon Robert Lewandowski, who is joint-top of this year’s goal standings having scored 10 already this term.

(Getty Images)

Serge Gnabry scored four in the demolition of Spurs last time Bayern were in London, while Flick will be hoping for an improved performance from Manuel Neuer after another error during Friday’s 3-2 home win over Paderborn.

Javi Martinez is included after returning to full training, while Jerome Boateng and Benjamin Pavard are available after serving domestic suspensions on Friday.

Leon Goretzka has been included, but is a doubt to start given an injury last week.

Bayern squad: Neuer, Ulreich, Odriozola, Pavard, Thiago, Lewandowski, Coutinho, Cuisance, Boateng, Goretzka, Davies, Hernandez, Gnabry, Tolisso, Muller, Alaba, Coman, Kimmich, Zirkzee