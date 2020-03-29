🔥Bayern Munich chief dismisses David Alaba for Leroy Sane swap deal claims as a 'fairy tale'🔥

Bayern Munich are adamant they will not use David Alaba as bait to land Manchester City forward Leroy Sane.

The German champions have made Sane their leading target this summer after injury blocked a move last year.

City are still hoping to convince the Germany international to sign a new deal at the Etihad, but the latest reports suggested Alaba could be used in part exchange, with Pep Guardiola a huge admirer of the versatile defender.

That prompted a swift response from Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who dismissed such talk as fantasy.

“I’ve heard rumours are circulating that we would like to hand David Alaba over to Manchester City in exchange for Leroy Sane” he told TZ.

“In addition, I say very clearly: This is Grimm’s Fairy Tale and has nothing to do with reality.

“I would like to say very clearly that this is not an option for Bayern at all, we are not in the bazaar.”

Sane was on the verge of returning from knee ligament damage before the season was called to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sane is a long-term Bayern target who has yet to pen fresh terms at the Etihad (Action Images via Reuters)

Guardiola confirmed the 24-year-old, who is about to enter the final year of his contract, was still keeping the club waiting over a decision on his future.

The City manager said: “The last info I had was that we made him an offer a long time ago and all the time he didn’t reject it. So after that I don’t have any news.”