Bayer closing Creve Coeur campus over concerns employee may have coronavirus

CREVE COEUR — The agribusiness company Bayer, concerned a local employee may be infected with the coronavirus, said Monday that it was temporarily closing its Creve Coeur campus for precautionary cleaning measures.The company learned on Sunday that an employee at the site is “considered a person under investigation for coronavirus infection.”An email went out to Bayer employees on Sunday night that said an employee in Creve Coeur was believed to be positive for the coronavirus but that it had not been confirmed. The potential case remained unconfirmed as of Monday afternoon, the company said.If confirmed, the case would be the second in the state. A woman in her 20s who had studied abroad in Italy tested positive for the coronavirus after returning home to St. Louis, county officials announced Saturday.Bayer said its Creve Coeur campus will remain closed until further notice, as additional cleaning is done in common areas. The company said it is working “in close coordination” with officials from the Missouri Department of Health.”We take the risk of the coronavirus seriously and are taking all necessary measures to keep our employees and neighbors safe,” the company said in a statement. “The primary goal is to ensure the health and safety of our employees, but at the same time to act with reason and judgment.”This story will be updated.

In this May 23, 2016, file photo the Bayer AG corporate logo is displayed on a building of the German drug and chemicals company in Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)