Bayer closing Creve Coeur campus over concerns employee may have coronavirus

CREVE COEUR — The agribusiness giant Bayer, concerned a local employee may be infected with the coronavirus, said Monday that it was temporarily closing its Creve Coeur campus for precautionary cleaning, along with three other sites — one in downtown St. Louis and two complexes in New Jersey.The company learned on Sunday that an employee in Creve Coeur was “considered a person under investigation for coronavirus infection,” and sent an email to employees that night. The case remained unconfirmed as of Monday afternoon, the company said.If confirmed, it would be the second in the state. A woman in her 20s who had studied abroad in Italy tested positive for the coronavirus after returning home to the area, St. Louis County officials announced Saturday.Bayer was one of many area businesses and institutions that ramped up precautions this week in the wake of the local case. Several canceled non-essential travel. Some increased facility cleaning or the strength of their disinfectants. At least one other company identified an employee who might have been exposed, and sent him home. Others asked employees to self-report potential exposure.Experts warned that coronavirus symptoms are often mild. And it’s still unclear how easily it’s transmitted.“We don’t understand the full spectrum of the disease yet,” said Enbal Shacham, a professor at St. Louis University’s College for Public Health and Social Justice. “We don’t know how transmissible it is.”SLU’s Center for Vaccine Development has begun work on a vaccine and therapeutic approach to COVID-19, the current strain of the coronavirus. Washington University researchers have also formed a team to find vaccine or therapy targets.Washington University on Monday suspended all university-sponsored international travel and “non-essential” domestic travel until April 30. Staff and students who have recently traveled to locations with a higher incidence of the virus — China, Iran, Italy and South Korea — are required to contact campus health and wellness centers for screening before returning to campus and will likely need to complete a 14-day self-quarantine. Study abroad programs in those elevated risk countries were also suspended on Monday, and visitors who have been in those countries barred from campus or university events.Ferguson-based Emerson has asked one employee to stay home, David Farr, CEO of the global manufacturing firm, said on Monday. That employee’s wife was working on Saturday night at the Ritz-Carlton during the Villa Duchesne father-daughter dance. The father and sister of the first confirmed case in Missouri attended that dance.Nestlé Purina PetCare Co. also contacted employees, sending text and email messages to 2,750 St. Louis-area workers on Sunday night asking them to work remotely, if they or their family members were at the dance. Missouri power utility Ameren sent a similar message.Several businesses, including Emerson, Purina, Edward Jones, Wells Fargo Advisors and Clayton-based Buckingham Wealth Partners, canceled nonessential travel, and in some cases replaced meetings with teleconferences. Farr said he personally canceled a trip to China last week and an upcoming trip to Mexico.Wells Fargo, which employs many of its 5,500 regional workers at its Midtown campus, said it postponed some large meetings that require travel and reminded employees to take their laptops home each night in case they need to work remotely. Employees would still get paid if they need to self-quarantine, the company said.A spokesman for the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission, which operates America’s Center downtown, said no conventions or conferences had been canceled as of Monday morning.But several local events were affected: Venture Café, a weekly gathering of entrepreneurs and innovation types, will be online-only this week.The Danforth Plant Science Center postponed a talk, “Inspiring Tomorrow’s Scientists: The Future of STEM Education,” scheduled for Thursday. A national conference organized by the Pew Charitable Trusts, the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative and Washington University on flood mitigation was postponed from its initially-planned March 20 date.And the organizers of a Pokémon GO event scheduled for March 27-29 in Tower Grove Park announced Monday they planned to postpone.Local travel agents also reported an outpouring of concern.“We’re getting lots of inquiries regarding cancellation,” said Maisoon Barghouty, a vacation sales manager at the Kirkwood office of Gwin’s Travel.A&R Block Travel in Creve Coeur said some vendors are letting people rebook for another date, but they’re not giving refunds, said Steve Lipkind, director of motorcoach tours at A&R.“If everybody started giving refunds, including us, we’d be out of business shortly,” Lipkind said.More cleaningOther local companies worked to boost cleaning and sanitizing procedures.West County Center, South County Center, St. Clair Square and Mid Rivers Mall added hand sanitizer, said a spokeswoman for Chattanooga, Tennessee-based CBL Properties. St. Louis Lambert International Airport increased cleaning in public areas and made sure airlines and tenants are “focused on the best standards of cleaning in their operational areas used by the public,” said spokesman Jeff Lea.Southwest Airlines, the largest airport’s largest carrier, expanded the use of hospital-grade disinfectants, which it typically uses only in bathrooms, throughout the plane.Bi-State Development said that it has “enhanced” its cleaning and disinfecting procedures on its MetroLink, buses and Call-A-Ride vehiclesDierbergs Markets and Schnuck Markets said they haven’t seen a downturn in produce sales and have been able to keep disinfectant cart wipes in stock.A Dierbergs spokeswoman said customers are stocking up on disinfectant, canned goods and frozen foods.Bayer said on Monday its Creve Coeur site will remain closed until further notice, as additional cleaning is done in common areas. The company said it is working “in close coordination” with officials from the Missouri Department of Health.”We take the risk of the coronavirus seriously and are taking all necessary measures to keep our employees and neighbors safe,” the company said in a statement. “The primary goal is to ensure the health and safety of our employees, but at the same time to act with reason and judgment.”The campus is the company’s Global Seeds and Traits headquarters, as well as the North American headquarters for its Crop Science Division. Bayer did not release its Creve Coeur headcount on Monday.Bayer said it is also temporarily closing the downtown St. Louis office of its tech-focused subsidiary, The Climate Corporation, plus its campuses in Whippany and Morristown, New Jersey. The Whippany campus is the company’s U.S. headquarters for all of its divisions.Bayer described the closures as a “proactive measure, out of an abundance of caution.”Jacob Barker, Annika Merrilees, David Nicklaus, Valerie Schremp Hahn and Leah Thorsen of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

