🔥Battlestar Galactica Remake Reportedly Back In Development🔥

Universal has been trying for some time to make a Battlestar Galactica movie and now it seems that dream is closer to becoming a reality. And that’s because the much discussed remake is reportedly back in development and looking to launch the famous sci-fi franchise onto the big screen.

It was announced back in 2016 that Universal was attempting to bring the hit TV series to theaters with some big names involved. Set to helm the project was Red Sparrow and Constantine director Francis Lawrence. Fifty Shades Freed producer Michael De Luca was attached as well and rounding out the list was Lisa Joy, one of the creators of the hit HBO series Westworld, who was brought on as a writer for the cinematic endeavor. But it’s been a few years now since we’ve see any sign of life from the project, leading many to believe it had quietly died.

Now, however, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us last year that National Treasure 3 was happening and a new Scream movie is in the works, both of which were later confirmed – that the Battlestar Galactica remake is back in development. In fact, not only is it back on track, but casting has apparently begun as well and currently, producers are looking to fill the roles of Adama and Starbuck.

The premise for the movie will also reportedly be the same as the TV show. After a Cylon attack lays waste to their 12 colonies in space and devastates the population, the last capital ship that survived the tragedy, the Battlestar Galactica, will lead the survivors on a journey to the fabled 13th colony called Earth. Plot details beyond that are still hazy, but again, it sounds like this should stick fairly close to the original.

Unfortunately, that’s all we’ve got to go on for now, but rest assured, as the Battlestar Galactica franchise looks to be blasting off into cinemas after all and once we learn more, we’ll certainly let you know.