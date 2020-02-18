BattleHawks put up a fight but fall short in Houston

BattleHawks wide receiver Keith Mumphrey finds room to run during Sunday’s game against the Houston Roughnecks at TDECU Stadium in Houston.

BattleHawks running back Christine Michael powers through the Houston defense during Sunday’s game at TDECU Stadium.

At times, the St. Louis BattleHawks dominated Sunday in their XFL game in Houston against the Roughnecks.But mistakes — namely a pair of interceptions that led to a touchdown in each half for the home team — proved to be the difference as the Roughnecks came away with a 28-24 win at TDECU Stadium.“We played well enough to win, but we didn’t deserve to win,” St. Louis coach and general manager Jonathan Hayes said.Hayes continued: “It was a good game, a close game. We didn’t execute to our very best. We damn near won every statistical category except points. We had time of possession, but that doesn’t matter if you can’t outscore the opponent. The thing that kills you are the penalties — we had eight penalties for 61 yards and they only had three for 15. That’s a little lopsided in my eyes.”Houston improves to 2-0 after a pair of home games, while the BattleHawks fell to 1-1. St. Louis will make its home debut on Sunday, taking on the New York Guardians (1-1) at 2 p.m. downtown at the Dome at America’s Center.The Guardians beat the visiting Tampa Bay Vipers 23-3 to open the season but lost 27-0 on the road against the DC Defenders this weekend.Houston was led Sunday by the P.J. Walker-to-Cam Phillips connection that resulted in three touchdown passes. Walker, a Temple University product who’s been on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad in recent seasons, has seven touchdown passes through two XFL games.The BattleHawks’ Jordan Ta’amu completed 30 of 37 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns Sunday. He also ran for a score. But he also threw the first two interceptions of his pro career.The home team wasted no time in taking control on Sunday, taking the opening kickoff and driving for the game’s first score — a 44-yard field goal from Sergio Castillo. On the drive, Houston had a touchdown pass from P.J. Walker to Sammie Coates wiped out when Coates stepped out of bounds before making the TD grab. Later in the drive, the BattleHawks nearly got the turnover they needed when defensive back Robert Nelson stepped in front of a Houston receiver but was unable to come up with the catch.The visiting BattleHawks came right back to grab a 6-3 lead with the game’s first touchdown. The drive featured a scramble after a slip from Ta’amu and a key 27-yard pass to Keith Muphrey. A play after wideout Alonzo Russell came up with a first-down catch wiped out by penalty, the visitors grabbed the lead on a 25-yard screen pass from Ta’amu to Matt Jones to the right side that went for a TD. The BattleHawks’ try for two fell incomplete.Houston came right back, grabbing the lead with a six-play, 66-yard touchdown drive. On the scoring play from the 7-yard line, Houston’s Walker stepped around a defender and side-armed a throw to Phillips, who made a diving catch in the back of the end zone. On the try for two, Walker scrambled but was stopped short of the end zone as the home team finished the first quarter with a 9-6 lead.After the early scoring, the teams’ defenses settled down as each team was forced to punt twice midway through the opening half.But the scoring drought ended with just under 10 minutes to play before halftime. The Roughnecks’ Cody Brown picked off a Ta’amu pass — his first interception as a pro — as the quarterback was hit as he threw. Brown returned the ball 50 yards to the BattleHawks’ 1-yard line. On the next play, James Butler scored to make it 15-6 with 9:52 to play in the second quarter. The try for two points failed.Late in the first half, the Houston defense came up with back-to-back stops on short-yardage plays, taking over possession at their own 32. The Roughnecks followed up with another scoring drive highlighted by a 20-yard pass to Nick Holley, a pass interference call and an 11-yard scramble from Walker. On the scoring play, a 9-yard scoring pass from Walker to Phillips with 1:53 to play, Walker started to scramble and then pulled up before firing a strike to Phillips, who was alone at the back of the end zone. At halftime, Houston led 21-6.St. Louis opened the second half the way it needed to — with some points. Driving 72 yards in 13 plays, the visitors cut the lead the 21-12 when it scored on a 1-yard pass from Ta’amu to De’Mornay Pierson-El. The BattleHawks’ try for two ended with a sack.The key play of the drive was a 23-yard pass from Ta’amu to Pierson-El to the Houston 1-yard line.The BattleHawks’ defense responded with a key series stop, forcing a punt to get the ball back quickly.The visitors responded with another time-consuming drive that ended with a pair of thrilling runs and cut the home team’s lead to 21-18. On third down, Christine Michael somehow kept his balance during a 6-yard run that took the ball to the Houston 4. On the next play, Ta’amu kept the ball on an option to the left, eluded one defender and dove across the goal line for a touchdown with 1:30 left to make it 21-18.The third quarter ended with another Battlehawks’ defensive stop, this one from linebacker Andrew Ankrah. But the fourth quarter started with a punt that rolled dead at the St. Louis 1-yard line. The BattleHawks managed four first downs before Ta’amu was picked off by the Houston’s J.J. Johnson, who returned the ball 66 yards to the St. Louis 1-yard line.“Our players felt it was offside — I’ll have to see it on tape — but like I told them, if there’s no whistle, you have to keep playing,’’ Hayes said. “That’s on me because it starts at the very top. I guarantee you, those mistakes will not be made again.”Three plays later, Walker and Phillips hooked up for their third TD pass of the day. Walker followed with a one-point conversion run, pushing the lead to 28-18.But the BattleHawks weren’t going down without a fight. With 1:41 to play, Ta’amu threw a flanker screen to L’Damian Washington, who picked up a block from fellow Mizzou product Marcus Lucas and then raced down the sideline for a 36-yard touchdown. Again, the try for one point failed.Houston managed to run out the clock to get the hard-fought 28-24 victory.