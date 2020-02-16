BattleHawks look to keep it rolling in Houston

Christian Gooden

The St. Louis BattleHawks opened the XFL season last weekend with a solid — but not perfect — effort in a 15-9 victory over the Renegades in DallasThe team is on the road again this weekend, facing the Houston Roughnecks in a 5 p.m. St. Louis time contest at TDECU Stadium. The Roughnecks also opened the season with a win, coming on strong in the second half to pull away from visiting Los Angeles 37-17.“Each time you play, it’s a challenge and this week, the challenge is Houston; they’re a very good team and we know we have to be prepared,” BattleHawks head coach and general manager Jonathan Hayes said before practice early this week. “We got a chance to see Houston briefly in a workout during the preseason, which at least gives us an idea what we’re up against.“But, as I said, they’re a very good team and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”Against Dallas, the BattleHawks overcame poor field position early in the game and eventually got going offensively as the defense limited the home team to just three field goals.“Our game plan was good and we did what we needed to do,” said St. Louis quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, who completed 20 of 27 passes — 74 percent — for 209 yards and a touchdown while adding 77 yards as a runner in his first professional game. “Our coaches did a good job of preparing us and everybody on the team did what was needed to make sure we got the win.”Hayes added: “Jordan stayed calm and he made plays. On some of those runs, he honestly showed me more than I knew he had.”As a team, the BattleHawks ran for 191 yards, getting a league-best 85 from veteran back Matt Jones.The XFL’s first Star of the Week was Houston quarterback P.J. Walker, a Temple University product who spent time on the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad. In last week’s win, he completed 23 of 39 passes for 272 yards, completing touchdown passes to four different receivers.Both teams showed great receiving balance in their opening-week wins. The BattleHawks’ De’Mournay Pierson-El (4 catches, 64 yards), Alonzo Russell (3 catches, 49 yards, 1 TD) and Marcus Lucas (4 catches, 40 yards) all had strong games while Houston’s top receivers were Cam Phillips (4 catches, 67 yards, 1 TD), Nick Holley (4 catches, 50 yards) and Kahlil Lewis (5 catches, 45 yards).“Our goal is to be road warriors and we accomplished that last week,” said BattleHawks linebacker Terence Garvin, who finished among the league leaders with eight opening-week tackles. “Houston’s a good football team with an excellent quarterback. But we executed the game plan last week and we’re hopefully going to do it again this time around.“But we can’t be patting ourselves on the back after one game. We have to keep working to get better and find a way to build on what we did last weekend.”Defensive back Darius Hilary, who finished tied for the XFL lead with nine tackles, agreed: “The game was fast-paced and I liked the way we came together as a team. For a first game, I thought we did a good job of putting our best foot forward. But now, we have to be ready to build on that.“Houston has a great QB and some excellent athletes on the edge around him. We know we’re going to have to be ready to make some plays.”Opening-week defensive leaders for Houston included safety Cody Brown, linebacker LaTroy Lewis and defensive end Kony Ealy, who starred at the University of Missouri.Houston to host XFL title gameEarlier this week, the XFL announced that the University of Houston’s TDECU Stadium will host the league’s championship game on Sunday, April 26.The game, featuring the champions from the league’s East and West divisions, will be televised nationally by ESPN and will begin at 2 p.m. Central.“We’re tremendously excited to have been selected as the site for the XFL’s championship game,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said. “We look forward to welcoming football fans from across the nation to what is sure to be a memorable championship game.”Following a 10-week regular season that’ll run through April 12, the top two teams in each XFL division will square off in the playoffs during the weekend of April 18-19. The two winners will then go on to Houston.“Houston is a great all-around sports town with top-notch facilities, an amazing community of football fans and a solid infrastructure,” said XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck. “We are grateful to the city and the Sports Authority for opening its doors once again to the XFL and we look forward to welcoming fans from across Texas, as well as the entire country, to join us in celebrating this special moment in XFL history.”

Former NFL player and coach Jonathan Hayes, speaks to media on Thursday, April 18, 2019, shortly after being announced as the head coach of St. Louis’ XFL league team at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com