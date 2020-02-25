BattleHawks draw another big TV rating as well as record crowd

BattleHawks quarterback Jordan Ta’amu salutes fans as he leaves the field after the first XFL game in St. Louis, a 29-9 victory for the team over the New York Guardians on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 in The Dome at America’s Center. (David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com)

Michael Beran poses for pictures with “Kitty Hawk”, a Harris hawk he has trained, as he walks through a crowd of tailgaters before an XFL game between the New York Guardians and the St. Louis BattleHawks at The Dome at America?s Center in St. Louis on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Michael Beran holds “Kitty Hawk”, a Harris hawk he has trained, as Tony Helem, from St. Louis, grabs a selfie with the bird in the tailgating area outside the stadium before an XFL game between the New York Guardians and the St. Louis BattleHawks at The Dome at America?s Center in St. Louis on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Michael Beran, left, holds “Kitty Hawk”, a Harris hawk he has trained, for tailgaters Tammy Hood, Sophia Panopoulos, center, and Joey Kosulan, right, to pat as Beran walks through the crowd before an XFL game between the New York Guardians and the St. Louis BattleHawks at The Dome at America?s Center in St. Louis on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Kurt Hunzeker, team President of the St. Louis BattleHawks, high fives fans during a rally before an XFL game between the New York Guardians and the St. Louis BattleHawks at The Dome at America?s Center in St. Louis on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

John Ross, left, Jimmy Jackson, Kellen Hilton, and Dan Masterson shotgun beers as they tailgate before an XFL game between the New York Guardians and the St. Louis BattleHawks at The Dome at America?s Center in St. Louis on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Kurt Hunzeker, team President of the St. Louis BattleHawks, walks through a line of fans during a rally before an XFL game between the New York Guardians and the St. Louis BattleHawks at The Dome at America?s Center in St. Louis on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

“Ka-Kaw” cries Mike Johnson to St. Louis BattleHawks players walking into the stadium during an XFL game between the New York Guardians and the St. Louis BattleHawks at The Dome at America?s Center in St. Louis on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. “I put this together myself, my daughter helped me” said Johnson about his outfit. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis BattleHawks fans cheer for the team as the players walk into the stadium before an XFL game between the New York Guardians and the St. Louis BattleHawks at The Dome at America?s Center in St. Louis on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Joshua Headley, left, greets St. Louis BattleHawks players walking into The Dome at America?s Center before the BattleHawks first ever game in St. Louis on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Brian Criscione, from Maryland Heights, throws a ball with friends as tailgate before an XFL game between the New York Guardians and the St. Louis BattleHawks at The Dome at America?s Center in St. Louis on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Friends Scott Piedmont, left, and Jeff Garcia, from St. Louis County, celebrate a St. Louis BattleHawks extra points conversion after a touchdown in the third quarter during an XFL game between the New York Guardians and the St. Louis BattleHawks at The Dome at America?s Center in St. Louis on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.”We went to a lot of Rams games, and we wanted to show support for the BattleHawks. Kroenke took football away from St. Louis” said Garcia who had the Kroenke clown nose tee shirts made for he and his friends. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

“Ka-Kaw!!” call out Eric Pitlyk, left, and his brother Brad Pitlyk as they tailgate outside the Dome before the St. Louis BattleHawks first ever game on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. The feathered outfits were made by their sister Megan Pitlyk. “We were Rams season tickets holders and now very happy the BattleHawks are in town.” said Brad Pitlyk. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis BattleHawks fans cheer for the team as the walk through a crowd of fan into the stadium before an XFL game between the New York Guardians and the St. Louis BattleHawks at The Dome at America?s Center in St. Louis on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Oliver Luck, the CEO and Commissioner of the XFL, watches the action from the sidelines in the first quarter during an XFL game between the New York Guardians and the St. Louis BattleHawks at The Dome at America?s Center in St. Louis on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

(From left in gray shirts) Joe Causino, Scott Piedmont, and Jeff Garcia celebrate a St. Louis BattleHawks’ play during the XFL game against the New York Guardians at The Dome at America’s Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Garcia had the Stan Kroenke clown-nose T-shirts made for the group from St. Louis County. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis BattleHawks safety Dexter McCoil (26) is greeted by a crowd of fans as he and his teammates walk from the buses to The Dome at America’s Center before the BattleHawks’ first game in St. Louis on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis BattleHawks head coach Jonathan Hayes coaches from the sidelines during an XFL game between the New York Guardians and the St. Louis BattleHawks at The Dome at America?s Center in St. Louis on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

New York Guardians running back Darius Victor, left, is tackled by St. Louis BattleHawks safety Dexter McCoil Sr. during an XFL game between the New York Guardians and the St. Louis BattleHawks at The Dome at America?s Center in St. Louis on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis BattleHawks wide receiver Marcus Lucas (85) tries to avoid New York Guardians safety Andrew Soroh (30) after a catch in the fourth quarter during an XFL game between the New York Guardians and the St. Louis BattleHawks at The Dome at America?s Center in St. Louis on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

New York Guardians linebacker Ryan Mueller, left, reaches for St. Louis BattleHawks quarterback Jordan Ta’Amu on a pass rush in the second quarter during an XFL game between the New York Guardians and the St. Louis BattleHawks at The Dome at America?s Center in St. Louis on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

New York Guardians linebacker D’Juan Hines makes a tackle on St. Louis BattleHawks running back Lenard Tillery in the fourth quarter during an XFL game between the New York Guardians and the St. Louis BattleHawks at The Dome at America?s Center in St. Louis on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

St. Louisans continue to quench their football thirst, after being parched for more than four years. The BattleHawks were a big hit for those watching at home as well as fans attending their game Sunday afternoon.The first pro football game in St. Louis since December 2015, when the NFL’s Rams played their last home game before jilting the city, drew nearly 30,000 fans. That was the biggest crowd thus far in the current version of the XFL, which is back in business after a failed try in 2001.Television viewership followed suit. According to Nielsen, which tabulates viewership, 8% of homes in the market with a TV watched ESPN’s telecast of the game, in which the BattleHawks pounded New York 29-9. That translates into about 88,000 area residences tuning in to the telecast. In contrast the Houston-Tampa Bay contest, on ABC, drew a 3.5 rating in Houston and a 3.3 figure in Tampa-St. Petersburg. Ratings weren’t immediately available for the weekend’s two XFL games shown on Fox outlets.This lofty viewership in St. Louis came despite the fact that ESPN customers missed not only the much-hyped introduction to the telecast, when fans were at a frenzy for the team’s home debut, but also the BattleHawks’ first drive. And first home touchdown. That’s because ESPN was showing the conclusion of a college basketball game that ran long, and moved the B-Hawks’ start to ESPNews and had it on its app — both entities that many viewers do not have. (More on this in the “Media Views” column in Friday’s Post-Dispatch.)Overall, the BattleHawks’ three games to date have averaged a 6.9 rating.By comparison, the Cardinals averaged a 6.6 rating last season for their games shown on Fox Sports Midwest, and the Blues were at a 3.7. But for perspective, there are many more Cards and Blues games televised, making many individual telecasts less appealing that a novel football game. Plus, many of the local baseball and hockey teams’ contests are played at less advantageous times than the late weekend afternoon slots in which the BattleHawks have been.

