BattleHawks cruise to win in home opener as pro football returns to St. Louis

The St. Louis BattleHawks kicked off their XFL home schedule in style Sunday, blowing by the New York Guardians 29-9 before an inspiring crowd of 29,554 at The Dome at America’s Center.“The offense, the defense and special teams really knocked the roof off the top of this building,’’ BattleHawks coach and general manager Jonathan Hayes said. “I want to obviously express my thanks and our team’s thanks to the people that came out. It was a great crowd _ it was awesome _ and that really ignited our players.“I can see why our 12th man is going to be so important.”The BattleHawks, who led 23-3 at the half and 26-3 entering the fourth quarter, improved to 2-1 while the Guardians fell to 1-2.The home team grabbed control from the start and never looked back in this one. Matt Jones got the team started with runs of 6, 5 and 47 yards to set up a 14-yard touchdown from fellow running back Christine Michael to make it 6-0 less than two minutes into the contest.After a New York field goal made it 6-3, the BattleHawks responded with a reverse on the kickoff return that resulted in a Joe Powell touchdown that pushed the lead to 12-3.The BattleHawks finished the half strong, getting a 39-yard field goal from Taylor Russolino with 4:24 to play before halftime and then took advantage of a blocked punt to set up another score, on a 1-yard run from Jones that pushed the halftime lead to 21-3. With its first point-after-touchdown conversion of the season, the BattleHawks took a 23-3 lead to halftime.Russolino took care of the second-half scoring for the BattleHawks, connecting on a XFL-best 58-yard field goal in the third quarter to push the lead to 26-3. After New York scored in the fourth quarter to make it 26-9, Russolino closed out the game’s scoring with a 36-yard field goal for the 29-9 final.

The BattleHawks return to action Saturday, taking on the Seattle Dragons in a 4 p.m. game at The Dome at America’s Center.

