🔥Battersea Power Station Tube signs unveiled at first new Northern Line stop in more than 90 years🔥

More than 100 Tube signs have been installed at the soon-to-be opened Battersea Power Station hub.

The new station, due to be opened in 2021, marks part of the first major London Underground expansion in 20 years.

A total of 113 of the iconic round signs, known as roundels, were placed on the walls of the south London stop.

The stop will be the first addition to the Northern Line in more than 90 years, after Morden opened in 1926, and will coincide with the opening of Nine Elms next autumn.

The station is due to open in 2021 (PA)

London’s deputy mayor for transport Heidi Alexander said: “It’s really exciting to see roundels now in place at Battersea Power Station. It makes the opening of the extension next year feel so much closer.

“These are the first new Northern line roundels in nearly 100 years and their arrival brings to life the huge difference the extension will make – easier journeys for thousands of Londoners, as well as supporting the creation of new jobs and homes in our city.”

The London Underground roundel design dates back to a platform sign at the station now known as St James’s Park in 1908.

It was designed to stand out against adverts on platform walls.

Transport for London’s director of major projects Stuart Harvey said: “The roundel is recognised around the world as the symbol of London’s transport network so it’s a highly significant moment when the first one is installed at a new station.

“As well as new roundels, our two Northern line extension stations now have track, platforms and escalators as their transformation from concrete shells to state of the art stations continues apace.”