🔥Bars and churches to shut as Germany gripped by fear amid coronavirus fight🔥

The main headline on Germany’s biggest news site today summed up the sense of fear gripping the continent’s most powerful nation.

“Germany is going down,” reported Bild, adding: “The fight against the coronavirus reached a new dimension in Germany on Monday. The Federal Republic is closing down, public life largely comes to a standstill. The federal and state governments have agreed on a tough plan.”

Chancellor Angela Merkel said it was time for citizens to accept “radical” measures “that we have not had to do in Germany for 70 years — but that we must do now.”

Clubs, bar, theatres, museums and cinemas have been ordered to shut. So too casinos, arcades, playgrounds, sports facilities, pools and gyms.

Restaurants that remain open must rearrange furniture to keep a minimum distance between patrons and close their doors by 6pm. Bavaria has ordered its beer halls to close by 3pm.

Anyone visiting care homes who has been in a “high risk” virus hotspot risks being charged with grievous bodily harm and fined up to €25,000.

Sunday trading rules are to be relaxed to allow supermarkets, off licences and chemists to remain open.

In a country where prostitution is legal, all brothels are now shuttered.

Overnight stays in hotels and guesthouses for tourists are no longer allowed and mosque, synagogue and church services are all forbidden.

Germans have also been asked not to go on holiday.