🔥Barry's Bootcamp closes all Red Rooms across UK amid coronavirus crisis🔥

Cult fitness studio Barry’s Bootcamp has announced it is temporarily closing all studios in the UK amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Barry’s said in an Instagram post: “Thank you to our incredible community for your patience and flexibility as we navigate through this difficult time.

“Effective immediately we will be voluntarily closing all our Red Rooms across the UK.

“The health and well-being of our family at Barry’s is our top priority and we remain dedicated to keeping you healthy and strong.

“Stay tuned to our email and all our social channels for updates and be assured we will keep the Barry’s magic alive and kicking on this insta channel.”

It follows an announcement two days ago from the studio that it was stepping up health and safety measures by having all classes at 50 per cent capacity to avoid gym-goers sharing treadmills and gym equipment as they normally would in a regular class, switching four times per class.

The temporary closure follows news last week that new Mayfair boxing gym JAB was to close until March 30 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Public Health England is yet to issue any official guidance on attending gyms amid the crisis.

In Italy, the worst-hit country outside China, gyms, along with cinemas and theatres have been closed until April 3.