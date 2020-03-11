🔥Barry Geraghty: Retire? My wife wants me to but I still love the buzz of it all🔥

Life, so goes the expression, begins at 40. But just six months into his fifth decade, jockey Barry Geraghty laughs at the suggestion: “I’m not sure about that. I’ve not been there long enough to know.”

Geraghty was on course to celebrate another 40th today after landing the ­Champion Hurdle on board Epatante yesterday — his 39th winner at the Cheltenham Festival.

Since his first success at the meeting — on Moscow Flyer in 2002 — there have been two Gold Cup victories and wins in almost every other race as well as his association with Sprinter Sacre, one of the best two-mile chasers in history.

For Geraghty, the choice is tough when it comes to picking his favourite.

“I can never split Sprinter Sacre and Moscow Flyer,” says the ­Irishman, who had rides in the opening five races today.

“They were probably polar opposites. Sprinter was all flash and amazing, Moscow used to deceive you what was left in the tank. He finished races always with more in the tank.

“Moscow Flyer wasn’t straightforward but did jump really well, he just would lose concentration. Both were special.”

Picking a favourite winner is equally as hard — he at least concedes the “first winner at the Festival was a special one because that’s the one you need and want more than any”.

He adds: “You can’t ever narrow it down to one as every winner means so much to anyone and everyone.

“You can never take each one for granted because each Festival winner is a massive note on your career.”

Geraghty celebrates victory aboard Epatante on the opening day (Getty Images)

Tellingly, one of his great rivals over the fences, AP McCoy, called it quits at the same age Geraghty is now but any sense he is about to follow suit is wide of the mark.

“My wife would love to hear that the thought come into my head about retiring,” says Geraghty. “But no, not at all. It’s hard to explain why I keep on doing it but it’s just ­second nature, it’s all I’ve ever done and there was never a plan B. The buzz, you can’t repeat it.”

He admits, however, that a broken leg on the eve of last year’s Grand National had “tested” him but not enough to consider life away from competitive racing. And he is adamant there are no hangovers from that injury or any of the many others he has sustained during his career.

With this inevitably being one of his last Festivals, Geraghty is out to enjoy the experience as much as he can.

“I remember when I won the Grand National in 2003, people said how much you appreciate it more second time around,” he says.

“But I remember thinking at the time, ‘this is amazing, enjoy it, take it all in’ and I did. You have to live for every moment and every occasion. The ­Festival is the same.

“I know I’m well down the back nine on this one but I’m just enjoying it for now.

“You’re constantly weighing up the races and how they might develop, what’s your best horse and then hoping for the best on the day. But there’s so many outside factors that you have to take into account. It’s like pieces of a puzzle.”

Cheltenham Festival 2020 Schedules and Results

