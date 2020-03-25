🔥Barrister's son facing jail for hit-and-run killing of university student during police chase in Brixton Hill🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The son of a barrister is facing jail for killing a university student in a hit-and-run crash during a high-speed police chase.

Quincy Anyiam, 26, knocked down philosophy and Spanish undergraduate Anisha Vidal-Garner as she stepped off the pavement on Brixton Hill in south London.

The 20-year-old victim was on the way to a concert with her boyfriend when she was killed, suffering multiple injuries when she was struck by Anyiam’s speeding Mercedes on February 19.

Police officers in an unmarked van had spotted Anyiam doing 56mph in a 30mph zone at 9.45pm and pursued him, activating their blue lights.

Anisha Vidal-Garner died in Brixon Hill (Met Police)

But he refused to stop and instead swerved between two lanes of traffic and drove through a red light before hitting Ms Vidal-Garner at 62mph.

Anyiam, whose father is a barrister, failed to stop after crash, ditching the damaged car in a nearby road where it was later found by police officers.

He surrendered himself to police two days later and was remanded in custody.

Police in Brixton Hill (Lucy Young)

Ms Vidal, from Epping, died at the scene from her injuries.

Appearing via videolink at the Old Bailey yesterday, Anyiam, who lives in Oxsted in Surrey, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, and failing to stop after an accident.

Judge Anuja Dhir QC adjourned the case for a sentencing hearing on May 5.

The circumstances of the police chase and the crash are now being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.